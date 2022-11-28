The 1975: “Depeche Mode have aesthetically influenced us quite a lot”

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has discussed the aesthetic influence of Depeche Mode on his band.
Speaking a new interview with Kyle Meredith on American radio station 91.9 WFPK, Meredith asked Healy directly whether the electro pioneers were an influence on their music videos, having noticed “little things” in their visuals that he had enjoyed in those of Depeche Mode.
“I think that Depeche Mode have aesthetically influenced The 1975 quite a lot, yeah,” replied Healy. “But there’s not many references in there to their stuff because honestly, I like them aesthetically more than I like them musically, not to [be like] ‘Shots fired,’ but I’m just saying to be honest.”
Healy also went into detail about his habit of writing songs that don’t have a chorus. “It’s not until somebody points it out to me that I think, ‘Oh my God, it doesn’t have a traditional chorus’. It’s the same with [2013 single] ‘Sex’, it doesn’t have a traditional chorus, it just has this kind of resolve at the end.
“I think a lot of my favourite songs are like that – I’ve referenced ‘All My Friends’ by LCD Soundsystem openly throughout my career and there’s kind of like an attention, suspension going on the whole time, and then you get this resolve. Maybe that’s good enough for us, maybe we don’t actually need the chorus. We’ve been taught that the chorus is the Revelation but maybe it’s not.”
Meanwhile, Depeche Mode are set to release their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, in spring 2023. It is their first record since the death of founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who passed away in May at the age of 60. They will also be embarking on a world tour, which includes a date at London’s Twickenham Stadium and a headline slot at Primavera Sound. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.
Depeche Mode’s 2023 tour dates are as follows:
MARCH
23 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
25 – San Jose, CA SAP Center
28 – Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
30 – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
APRIL
02 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
05 – Chicago, IL United Center
07 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
09 – Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
12 – Montreal, QC Centre Bell
14 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden
MAY
16 – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
20 – Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen
23 – Stockholm, SE Friends Arena
26 – Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese
28 – Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión
31 – Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique
JUNE
02 – Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival
04 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
06 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
09 – Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival
11 – Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf
14 – Dublin, IE Malahide Castle
17 – London, UK Twickenham Stadium
20 – Munich, DE Olympiastadion
22 – Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy
24 – Paris, FR Stade de France
27 – Copenhagen, DK Parken
29 – Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park
JULY
04 – Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium
07 – Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
12 – Rome, IT Stadio Olympico
14 – Milan, IT San Siro
16 – Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
21 – Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion
23 – Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb
26 – Bucharest, RO Arena Națională
28 – Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna
30 – Prague, CZ Letňany Airport
AUGUST
02 – Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy
06 – Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak
08 – Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto
11 – Oslo, NO Telenor Arena
Meanwhile, The 1975 will be bringing their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour to the UK and Ireland in January 2023. The full list of dates is below and you can buy your tickets here.
JANUARY 2023
8 – Brighton, Brighton Center
9 – Bournemouth, International Center
10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena
12 – London, The O2
13 – London, The O2
15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena
22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
29 – Dublin, 3Arena
30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena