The Chainsmokers to become first band to perform on the edge of space

The Chainsmokers are set to become the first band to perform on the edge of space.

It’s been revealed that Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have signed up to get into a pressurised capsule that will be tethered to a stratospheric balloon to perform almost 20 miles above Earth.

Ryan Hartman, chief executive officer at space tourism company World View, told the Associated Press (via Billboard) it would make the band the first to perform on the edge of space. He also went on to say that while most of the people who have taken part in space flights so far are scientists and engineers, he hopes sending up artists may “inspire them to do something different than they would have otherwise done.”

“We think about inspiring new perspectives and how those new perspectives can lead to a radically improved future for our Earth,” Hartman said. “To be able to reach the audience of The Chainsmokers through Alex and Drew’s work contributes to our mission as well. It’s something that I’m personally inspired by and excited about.”

Speaking about why they chose The Chainsmokers, he said: “I have just seen firsthand and personally how their music reaches a lot of different groups, a lot of different age groups and just how passionate they are about their music and their art. It matches our passion for what we do.”

The Chainsmokers added: “We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience.

“We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

World View have said that the band will be on one of the company’s first flights planned for 2024. They said they would record their performance from inside the capsule and share to fans across the world.