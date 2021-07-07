The Chats announce extensive ‘Suburban Excursion’ national tour

The Chats have announced an extensive 29-date national tour that will be stopping at a slew of both metro and regional locations from September until late November.
The sprawling trek has been dubbed their ‘Suburban Excursion’ tour, and will hit venues in the likes of Noosaville, Toowoomba, South Morang, Mulgrave, Parafield Gardens, Dunsborough, Geraldton, Coogee, Cairns and Townsville, just to name a few.
The pub-punk trio will be joined for the majority of dates on tour by Melbourne noise-rockers Batpiss. Tickets are on sale now via the band’s official website.
The new dates arrive after The Chats were forced to recently postpone a handful of already-rescheduled dates in support of their debut album, last year’s ‘High Risk Behaviour’. The band have since postponed their Sydney and Brisbane dates for late July and August.
- READ MORE: Coronavirus: a 2021 guide to Australian festivals, concerts and tours affected by pandemic restrictions
The band have yet to release any new music this year, with their last single being 2020’s ‘AC/DC CD’. Last month it was announced that the band would appear on the upcoming, star-studded compilation ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, joining 52 other artists in covering songs from the metal icons’ seminal self-titled 1991 album (aka ‘The Black Album’).
The Chats’ 2021 ‘Suburban Excursion’ tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 9 – Gladstone, Harvey Road Tavern
Friday 10 – Hervey Bay, Bay Central
Saturday 11 – Noosaville, Villa Noosa
Sunday 12 – Toowoomba, Wilsonton Hotel
Thursday 16 – Indooroopilly, Indooroopilly Hotel
Friday 17 – Brisbane, Hamilton Hotel
Saturday 18 – Annerley, Back Room, Chardons Corner Hotel,
Thursday 30 – Melton, Mac’s Hotel
OCTOBER
Friday 1 – South Morang, Commercial Hotel
Saturday 2 – Aspendale, Chelsea Heights Hotel
Tuesday 5 – Hallam, Hallam Hotel
Wednesday 6 – Clayton, Monash Hotel
Thursday 7 – Mt Evelyn, York on Lilydale
Friday 8 – Mulgrave, Village Green
Saturday 9 – Hoppers Crossing, Plaza
Thursday 21 – Norwood, Norwood Hotel
Friday 22 – Parafield Gardens, Slug and Lettuce
Saturday 23 – Norton Summit, Scenic Hotel
Wednesday 27 – Dunsborough, Dunsborough Tavern
Thursday 28 – Rockingham, Leisure Inn
Friday 29 – Duncraig, Carine
Saturday 30 – Geraldton, Wintersun Hotel
NOVEMBER
Thursday 4 – Caringbah, Highfield
Friday 5 – Coogee, Coogee Bay Hotel
Saturday 6 – This That Festival, Newcastle
Sunday 7 – Narrabeen, Narrabeen RSL
Thursday 25 – Cairns, Edgehill Tavern*
Friday 26 – Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel*
Saturday 27 – Airlie Beach, Magnus*
* Batpiss not appearing