The Chats announce extensive ‘Suburban Excursion’ national tour

The Chats have announced an extensive 29-date national tour that will be stopping at a slew of both metro and regional locations from September until late November.

The sprawling trek has been dubbed their ‘Suburban Excursion’ tour, and will hit venues in the likes of Noosaville, Toowoomba, South Morang, Mulgrave, Parafield Gardens, Dunsborough, Geraldton, Coogee, Cairns and Townsville, just to name a few.

The pub-punk trio will be joined for the majority of dates on tour by Melbourne noise-rockers Batpiss. Tickets are on sale now via the band’s official website.

The new dates arrive after The Chats were forced to recently postpone a handful of already-rescheduled dates in support of their debut album, last year’s ‘High Risk Behaviour’. The band have since postponed their Sydney and Brisbane dates for late July and August.

The band have yet to release any new music this year, with their last single being 2020’s ‘AC/DC CD’. Last month it was announced that the band would appear on the upcoming, star-studded compilation ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, joining 52 other artists in covering songs from the metal icons’ seminal self-titled 1991 album (aka ‘The Black Album’).

The Chats’ 2021 ‘Suburban Excursion’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 9 – Gladstone, Harvey Road Tavern

Friday 10 – Hervey Bay, Bay Central

Saturday 11 – Noosaville, Villa Noosa

Sunday 12 – Toowoomba, Wilsonton Hotel

Thursday 16 – Indooroopilly, Indooroopilly Hotel

Friday 17 – Brisbane, Hamilton Hotel

Saturday 18 – Annerley, Back Room, Chardons Corner Hotel,

Thursday 30 – Melton, Mac’s Hotel

OCTOBER

Friday 1 – South Morang, Commercial Hotel

Saturday 2 – Aspendale, Chelsea Heights Hotel

Tuesday 5 – Hallam, Hallam Hotel

Wednesday 6 – Clayton, Monash Hotel

Thursday 7 – Mt Evelyn, York on Lilydale

Friday 8 – Mulgrave, Village Green

Saturday 9 – Hoppers Crossing, Plaza

Thursday 21 – Norwood, Norwood Hotel

Friday 22 – Parafield Gardens, Slug and Lettuce

Saturday 23 – Norton Summit, Scenic Hotel

Wednesday 27 – Dunsborough, Dunsborough Tavern

Thursday 28 – Rockingham, Leisure Inn

Friday 29 – Duncraig, Carine

Saturday 30 – Geraldton, Wintersun Hotel

NOVEMBER

Thursday 4 – Caringbah, Highfield

Friday 5 – Coogee, Coogee Bay Hotel

Saturday 6 – This That Festival, Newcastle

Sunday 7 – Narrabeen, Narrabeen RSL

Thursday 25 – Cairns, Edgehill Tavern*

Friday 26 – Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel*

Saturday 27 – Airlie Beach, Magnus*

* Batpiss not appearing