The Chats’ Bargain Bin Records announce ‘Bin Night’ mini-festival

Bargain Bin Records, the independent label owned and run by The Chats, have announced a mini-festival called ‘Bin Night’.

The all-day show, announced today (December 1), will showcase bands signed to and distributed by Bargain Bin, as well as bands closely associated with The Chats themselves.

Headlining the show will be pub rock veterans Cosmic Psychos, who released their 11th studio album ‘Mountain of Piss’ in July and will tour throughout the first quarter of 2022 in support of it. Also joining the line-up are Adelaide duo Teenage Joans, who toured with The Chats earlier in the year, as well as a rare performance from 90s swamp rock band SixFtHick.

‘Bin Night’ will take place at The Zoo in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, described in a press statement as “a somewhat spiritual home for The Chats,” on the January 15. Doors will open at 11am.

They will be joined by other acts such as C.O.F.F.I.N., Dennis Cometti, Perve Endings and The Unknowns – the latter of which features current Chats guitarist Josh Hardy. ‘Bin Night’ is set to take place across two stages at The Zoo, and is also being billed as featuring “secret sets” to be revealed on the day.

Tickets for ‘Bin Night’ are available now via Oztix.

Bargain Bin Records’ ‘Bin Night’ line-up is:

Cosmic Psychos

SixFtHick

Teenage Joans

CLAMM

C.O.F.F.I.N.

Crocodylus

Dennis Cometti

Meatbeaters

The Unknowns

Aborted Tortoise

Being Jane Lane

Perve Endings

Headlice

Blussh

Ghoulies

Rick and the Sickos