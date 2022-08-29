The Corrs to perform in Australia for the first time in 21 years

Irish pop band The Corrs have announced their return with a one-off Australian show, playing at the Hunter Valley’s Hope Estate Winery this November.

The show, announced today (August 29), not only marks the band’s first Australian show since 2001, but their first show at all since 2017. They will be joined by Scottish pop band Wet Wet Wet – themselves making a return to Australia after 27 years – as well as Ben Lee and Gaudion.

In a statement to the Newcastle Herald, lead vocalist Sharon Corr explained that the band selected the Hunter Valley for their return on account of it being “a beautiful setting” that will give them an opportunity to “start things fresh”.

“We’re a unusual band,” she said. “We come back in spurts, and then I do my solo thing and all the rest. It’s going to be a special night.”

In his own statement, Hope Estate Winery owner Michael Hope expressed his excitement at having the band perform in the area. “Being the only Australian and New Zealand show is such a coup for the Hunter,” he said.

In addition to the Hunter Valley show, the band will appear at a cocktail party to be held at Sydney’s Carriageworks on Friday November 25. They will be interviewed on-stage by veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins, followed by an audience Q&A session and a meet-and-greet opportunity.

A pre-sale for the show will begin this Wednesday (August 31), with a general sale commencing on Friday (September 2). All ticketing information can be obtained from the One World Entertainment website.

The Corrs were formed in 1990 by the eponymous Corr siblings: Sharon, Caroline, Jim and Andrea. The band were particularly popular in Australia during their initial run from 1990 to 2006, with their first four albums achieving Top Five chart placements and Platinum certifications. Their 1995 debut, ‘Forgiven Not Forgotten’, notably went nine-times Platinum in Australia.

The band also achieved eight Top 40 singles locally on the ARIA charts – the most popular of them was 2000’s ‘Breathless’, which peaked at Number Seven and was certified Platinum. The band reunited in 2015, and released their seventh album, ‘Jupiter Calling’, in November of 2017.