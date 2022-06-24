The Jungle Giants will release a ‘Love Signs’ remix album next month

The Jungle Giants have announced details of an entirely remixed version of their fourth studio album, 2021’s ‘Love Signs’.

The album, announced today (June 24), will be released next month on Friday July 15 via Amplifire/Together We Can Work Together. It was pre-empted by both a Dan Shake remix of ‘Treat You Right’ and a Bag Raiders remix of the album’s title track, which were shared in late 2021.

The remixed version will arrive just short of a full year on from the release of the original ‘Love Signs’, which gave the band their first-ever Number One on the ARIA Albums Chart. To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared another remix from the project: Harvey Sutherland‘s reworking of the track ‘Something Got Between Us’.

Listen to the remix below:

In a press statement, the band noted that the combination of Sutherland remixing ‘Something Got Between Us’ was “one of our fave artists remixing one of our favourites from ‘Love Signs'”.

“Harvey is not only a nice guy, but a certified beat magician,” they said. “He’s combined all his powers on this remix.”

Other artists confirmed to be remixing songs from ‘Love Signs’ are Hot Chip‘s Joe Goddard, Goodchild and Gerd Jansen. Following the remix album’s release, the band will perform at this year’s Splendour In The Grass festival, before embarking on a North American tour in October.

Earlier this year, the band collaborated with Hermitude for the first time on the single ‘When You Feel Like This’. The song appeared on Hermitude’s seventh album ‘Mirror Mountain’, which was released in May.