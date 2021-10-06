The ‘Sex And The City’ sequel will be coming in 2021

A new promo for the Sex And The City sequel And Just Like That… has confirmed that the series will be arriving this December.

The HBO Max series – which will see stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprise their roles as Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda respectively – released its first teaser this week.

The short clip shows Parker on the set of the upcoming 10-part show. “Hello from New York City, fifth avenue,” she says, before revealing the December premiere. A UK premiere date will be confirmed in due course.

A first look of the series with the three co-stars was revealed in July.

The fourth key cast member from the original show, Kim Cattrall, will not be returning for the spin-off, however series regulars such as Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big, and David Eigenberg as Steve will appear.

Willie Garson, who played Stanford throughout the show, began filming but passed away in September.

In a tribute to the actor on social media, Parker wrote: “It’s been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.”

And Just Like That… will also acknowledge the pandemic, according to the star. “[COVID-19 will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” she said. “And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

Before the reboot was confirmed, there was speculation about a third film based on the hit series. However, it was cancelled, with Parker saying a script had been written and it was “disappointing” the show’s fans wouldn’t get to experience the “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable” story.