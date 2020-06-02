TheShowMustBePaused – a statement from NME

In support of #BlackLivesMatter and #TheShowMustBePaused, NME will pause publication for the entire day of Tuesday, June 2.

NME, like the music industry as a whole, has undeniably benefited tremendously from Black culture. We have decided to unite in solidarity with other members of the music industry in a moment of silence and reflection. We’re doing this as a mark of respect and appreciation to the entire Black community and in protest against all forms of systemic discrimination and violence throughout the world.

For more information about the #TheShowMustBePaused movement and associated resources, please click here.