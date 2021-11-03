The Simpsons are set to collide with classic Disney characters in an upcoming short film.

The animated short, titled ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary’, will be released exclusively on Disney+ on November 12 to coincide with Disney+ Day.

An official synopsis reads: “The Disney+ Day celebration is headed to Springfield in ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary!’ In the new short, The Simpsons host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list… except Homer.

“With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield’s event of the year.”

So @TheSimpsons threw us a party and things got… Goofy. Celebrate #DisneyPlusDay with the all-new short, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Xs8mAtBM7Y — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) November 2, 2021

In a first-look image from the special, Homer Simpson is seen sharing a couch with Goofy.

This isn’t Springfield’s first crossover short, with The Simpsons clashing with Star Wars on ‘Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap’ and Marvel on ‘The Simpsons: The Good, The Bart, And The Loki’.

Disney+ Day is set to feature a number of new premieres on the streaming service, including Frozen shorts, Pixar’s Ciao Alberto spin-off short from Luca, the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a Boba Fett history special and the streaming debut of Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

In NME’s four-star review, Shang Chi is described as a “smart and satisfying superhero romp that suggests Marvel is nowhere near ready to relinquish its hold on the genre”.