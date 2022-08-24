The Terrys announce debut album ‘True Colour’, share new single and tour dates

The Terrys have detailed their debut studio album, ‘True Colour’, announcing it alongside a new single titled ‘Situation 99’ and a national tour in support of the record.

The album, announced today (August 24), is set for release on October 7. It will be released through Domestic La La, the label headed up by Violent Soho guitarist James Tidswell. Prior to the announcement, the band shared two singles that will appear on ‘True Colour’: ‘Waiting For You’ in May, and ‘Rolling Stone’ in July.

In a joint statement, the band’s five members expressed that it “feels crazy” to be on the precipice of their debut album. “So much has gone into this album – blood, sweat, tears and froth,” they wrote. “The singles we’ve released this year will be on the album, but the real magic is in the songs no one has heard yet. We’re so excited to get the record out and tour it with everyone.”

To coincide with the announcement, The Terrys have shared ‘Situation 99’, the album’s third single. An accompanying music video, directed by Jordan Coles, mixes a crude, lo-fi use of green screen with digital warping and psychedelic effects. Watch the video below:

Speaking of the song in a statement, the band noted that ‘Situation 99’ began with some “hectic chords” played by lead guitarist Lukas Anderson. “We knew there was a banger in there,” they said.

“Lu and the rest of the band made the most pumping instrumental when we were recording at [Central Coast studio] The Grove, and then let Finchy [lead vocalist Jacob Finch] take it home with him to spend a couple of weeks coming up with the lyrics. We took some time to cook up the perfect space rock banger.”

The Terrys will tour in support of ‘True Colour’ this October, beginning in Brisbane two weeks after the album’s release date. Gold Fang will serve as the main support in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, while Nerve will join the tour for its Adelaide, Canberra and Hobart dates.

Opening the tour will be the winner of an upcoming “battle of the bands” contest, which was announced earlier this week. Tickets for the tour will go on sale here at 9am tomorrow (August 25), with a full list of dates available below.

The Terrys’ ‘True Colour’ Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Saturday 22 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Friday 28 – Adelaide, Jive Bar

Saturday 29 – Perth, Milk Bar

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 4 – Canberra, UC Hub

Wednesday 5 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Friday 18 – Hobart, Altar Bar

Saturday 19 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel