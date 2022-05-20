The Terrys share ‘Waiting For You’, announce regional Australian tour

Gerringong band The Terrys have shared their second new song of 2022 – a single titled ‘Waiting For You’ – as well as sharing dates for a regional tour in support of it.

The track follows on from February’s ‘IDK’. It marks their second release on Domestic La La, the imprint run by Violent Soho guitarist James Tidswell. As with both ‘IDK’ and their 2021 EP ‘The TerrySonic Mixtape’, the song was produced by Jack Nigro.

Listen to ‘Waiting For You’ below:

In a press statement, the band described their new single as “one of our favourite tracks to date”.

“It’s an emotional journey that really punches through towards the end,” they said. “The song is a reflection of feelings and times we went through together as a band over our last tour, and we’re really proud of it.”

On the note of touring, the quintet have announced a series of regional dates to support the release of the single. The tour will take place across June, July and August, taking in spots such as Torquay on Victoria’s surf coast and Gosford on New South Wales’ central coast. In addition to their headlining shows, the band will also appear at the River Sounds festival in Bellingen, on the mid-north coast of New South Wales.

Tickets for all the band’s upcoming shows are available now via their website. View a full list of tour dates below.

The Terrys’ ‘Waiting For You’ Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Sunday 12 – Caringbah, Highfield

Friday 24 – Milton, Milton Hotel

JULY

Friday 1 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Saturday 2 – Warwick, Princes Theatre

Thursday 7 – San Remo, Westernport Hotel

Friday 8 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Saturday 9 – Frankston, Pelly Bar

Sunday 10 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

AUGUST

Wednesday 3 – Jindabyne, The Station

Friday 19 – Gosford, Drifters Wharf

Sunday 21 – Bellingen, River Sounds Festival