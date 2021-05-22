The The announce multi-format project ‘The Comeback Special’

The The have announced a new multi-format project called ‘The Comeback Special’.

The band’s forthcoming release documents their Royal Albert Hall concert from June 5, 2018, and will be accompanied by a live album, film and book.

A press release reads: “What started as an unforgettable live experience, and one of the band’s first performances after 16 years, now turns into an extraordinary live album, film & book as Matt Johnson’s London-based Cinéola label teams up with Hamburg-based international rock and pop label, earMUSICfor a series of exciting and exclusive releases.”

The The will also be launching a variety of other exclusive products, including an exquisitely designed 136-page Art Book, featuring six discs, exclusive photos, audio content plus director Tim Pope’s “beautifully shot, unobtrusive film” of the show.

To accompany the news, ‘Sweet Bird of Truth’ has been made available on all streaming services – listen to it here. You can watch the Tim Pope directed live video version below.

See the tracklist for ‘The Comeback Special’ below:

1. ‘Global Eyes’

2. ‘Sweet Bird Of Truth’

3. ‘Flesh & Bones’

4. ‘Heartland’

5. ‘The Beat(en) Generation’

6. ‘Armageddon Days (are here again)’

7. ‘A Long Hard Lazy Apprenticeship’

8. ‘We Can’t Stop What’s Coming’

9. ‘Phantom Walls’

10. ‘Love Is Stronger Than Death’

11. ‘Dogs Of Lust’

12. ‘Helpline Operator’

13. ‘This Is The Night’

14. ‘This Is The Day’

15. ‘Soul Catcher’

16. ‘Bugle Boy’

17. ‘Beyond Love’

18. ‘Slow Emotion Replay’

19. ‘(Like a) Sun Rising Thru My Garden’

20. ‘Infected’

21. ‘I’ve Been Waiting For Tomorrow (all of my life)’

22. ‘True Happiness (this way lies)’

23. ‘Uncertain Smile’

24. ‘Lonely Planet’

The band’s Royal Albert Hall concert was the first of three London shows during ‘The Comeback Special’ tour – the others took place at Brixton Academy and The Troxy.

Last month, The The frontman Matt Johnson took part in one of Tim Burgess‘ online listening parties.

Johnson, who rarely likes to look back at old work, teamed up with The Charlatans frontman to revisit The The’s acclaimed 1986 album ‘Infected’.