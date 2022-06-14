The Vanns announce regional Australian tour dates

The Vanns have shared a new run of regional Australian tour dates, taking place between July and September 2022.

The tour, announced today (June 14), follows on from the band’s recently completed national tour with Eliza & The Delusionals. That stint was postponed multiple times – including after several dates in Queensland and Western Australia went ahead in June 2021 – and was ultimately completed in April.

While the band’s last tour focused on major cities, their next instead takes them to several remote and regional centres across the country. The tour begins in mid-July in Wagga Wagga, a city in the south west of New South Wales, and will conclude in mid-September with a performance on the Margaret River in Western Australia. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now from the band’s website.

After completing a run of UK dates in May, the band returned to Australia last week to begin a national run of dates in support of The Wombats. Their most recent single was last September’s ‘Feels Good Now’, with a follow-up to their 2019 debut album ‘Through The Walls’ expected later this year.

On top of their extensive regional tour, The Vanns are also set to perform at Falls Festival and Lost Paradise at the end of the year.

The Vann’s regional Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 14 – Wagga Wagga, The Crow Bar

Friday 22 – Bathurst, Charles Sturt University

Thursday 28 – Cairns, Edge Hill Tavern

Friday 29 – Townsville, Otherwise Bar

Saturday 30 – Mackay, Seabreeze

AUGUST

Thursday 4 – Albury, Beer Deluxe

Friday 5 – Ulladulla, Marlin Hotel

Friday 12 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Saturday 13 – Sunshine Coast, Eleven Dive Bar

Friday 19 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

Saturday 20 – Yamba, Bowling Club

Thursday 25 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Friday 26 – Frankston, Pelly Bar

Saturday 27 – Geelong, Geelong Hotel

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 8 – Bunbury, Prince of Wales

Friday 9 – Albany, Six Degrees

Saturday 10 – Margaret River, The River