The Vanns announce regional Australian tour dates

The Vanns have shared a new run of regional Australian tour dates, taking place between July and September 2022.
The tour, announced today (June 14), follows on from the band’s recently completed national tour with Eliza & The Delusionals. That stint was postponed multiple times – including after several dates in Queensland and Western Australia went ahead in June 2021 – and was ultimately completed in April.
While the band’s last tour focused on major cities, their next instead takes them to several remote and regional centres across the country. The tour begins in mid-July in Wagga Wagga, a city in the south west of New South Wales, and will conclude in mid-September with a performance on the Margaret River in Western Australia. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now from the band’s website.
After completing a run of UK dates in May, the band returned to Australia last week to begin a national run of dates in support of The Wombats. Their most recent single was last September’s ‘Feels Good Now’, with a follow-up to their 2019 debut album ‘Through The Walls’ expected later this year.
On top of their extensive regional tour, The Vanns are also set to perform at Falls Festival and Lost Paradise at the end of the year.
The Vann’s regional Australian tour dates are:
JULY
Thursday 14 – Wagga Wagga, The Crow Bar
Friday 22 – Bathurst, Charles Sturt University
Thursday 28 – Cairns, Edge Hill Tavern
Friday 29 – Townsville, Otherwise Bar
Saturday 30 – Mackay, Seabreeze
AUGUST
Thursday 4 – Albury, Beer Deluxe
Friday 5 – Ulladulla, Marlin Hotel
Friday 12 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta
Saturday 13 – Sunshine Coast, Eleven Dive Bar
Friday 19 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey
Saturday 20 – Yamba, Bowling Club
Thursday 25 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge
Friday 26 – Frankston, Pelly Bar
Saturday 27 – Geelong, Geelong Hotel
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 8 – Bunbury, Prince of Wales
Friday 9 – Albany, Six Degrees
Saturday 10 – Margaret River, The River