The Whitlams set to premiere ‘Sancho’ opener in upcoming acoustic set

The Whitlams‘ Tim Freedman is set to give an exclusive acoustic performance of the opening track to the band’s upcoming seventh album, ‘Sancho’.

With a piano and six-piece string accompaniment, Freedman will perform the song tomorrow (Thursday December 2) on ABC Radio National’s Breakfast Show. It comes by special request of departing presenter Fran Kelly, who leaves the ABC show after 17 years.

As well as this, the band have announced the forthcoming release of another album cut, ‘Cambridge Three’, set for release next Friday (December 10).

Of the forthcoming single, a press release issued today (December 1) earmarked ‘Cambridge Three’ as a concept song whose prtagonist and narrator is a Soviet spy and Surveyor of the Queen’s Pictures in Buckingham Palace with a big secret.

The upcoming ‘Cambridge Three’ follows on from the release of single ‘Ballad Of Bertie Kidd’, a six-minute epic telling an anecdotal tale of one of Australia’s most infamous career criminals, which dropped in November 2020. It marked the first new music from the Sydney indie-rockers in 14 years.

Both songs are lifted from ‘Sancho’, itself a follow-up to 2006’s double album ‘Little Cloud’.

In addition to all this excitement, The Whitlams have added new dates to their already huge ‘Gaffage And Clink Tour’, kicking off next February. The additional dates can be found via the band’s website.