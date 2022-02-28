Thomas Headon announces Groovin The Moo sideshows

Thomas Headon has shared details for four headlining shows this April, following his announcement on the Groovin The Moo 2022 line-up.

The tour, announced today (March 1), will see Headon performing shows in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. It will mark the second-ever Australian tour for Headon, who relocated to the UK in 2019 after growing up in Melbourne.

The shows are in support of Headon’s second EP, ‘Victoria’, which is set for release next Friday (March 11). Three singles have been released from the EP: ‘Nobody Has To Know’, ‘Strawberry Kisses’ and ‘How Do I Know?’. Headon had previously released ‘The Goodbye EP’ in September 2020.

In a press statement, the 21-year-old singer expressed excitement at the opportunity to perform live again in the country where he’s spent most of his life.

“I really like playing live, where all the attention is,” he said. “The fun part is meeting people afterwards; I know the feeling of meeting your favourite person, [and] I just can’t believe I’m that for other people.”

Headon joins the likes of Hilltop Hoods, Wolf Alice, Hockey Dad and Spiderbait on this year’s Groovin The Moo line-up, which is set to be the first iteration of the festival to run since 2019.

Tickets for Headon’s headlining shows are set to go on sale this coming Monday, March 7. Ticketing information can be accessed via the Frontier Touring website.

Thomas Headon’s Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 21 – Perth, Jack Rabbit Slim’s

Tuesday 26 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Thursday 28 – Brisbane, The Zoo

MAY

Sunday 1 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel