Watch Tierra Whack fly through space in video for new single ‘Link’

Tierra Whack has united with LEGO Group to create the colourful visuals for the rapper’s new single, ‘Link’.

The whimsical video was directed by Cat Solen, who Tierra previously collaborated with on the clip for ‘Unemployed’.

Made as part of LEGO’s Rebuild the World campaign, the new video sees Tierra meet a host of vibrant intergalactic creatures, build a rocket, fly through space and more.

Watch the video for ‘Link’ below:

The visuals for ‘Link’ were partially inspired by the rapper sitting down with a group of Philadelphia school children to build objects with LEGO bricks, with their ideas brought to life through the video.

“I was so excited to work with kids because their energy is fun, exhilarating, never-ending, and full of surprises,” Tierra commented in a statement.

“I really trusted them, and I knew they were going to come up with something great. What I loved most about the process was being able to partner with such an iconic company like the LEGO Group because we could make anything happen!”

‘Link’ is the first new music we’ve heard from Tierra Whack so far this year. Last November, she simultaneously dropped two tracks – ‘Feel Good’ and ‘Peppers and Onions’.

Earlier in 2020, she released the single ‘Dora’ alongside a striking, surreal music video directed by Alex Da Corte.