Toots Hibbert in a “stable condition” following intensive care admission

Toots and the Maytals singer Toots Hibbert is in a “stable condition” in hospital after being admitted to intensive care earlier this week.

It was confirmed on Monday (September 1) that Hibbert had been hospitalised and tested for COVID-19, though the results are not yet known. At the time, he was said to be “showing signs of improvement by the hour”.

In the early hours of this morning (September 3), the musician’s family issued an update on his condition while thanking fans for their “outpouring of love and prayers during this time”.

“The medical professionals at [University Hospital of the West Indies] — where Mr. Hibbert is being taken care of — have confirmed he is in a stable condition and is receiving around the clock treatment to ensure his body can recover,” the statement reads.

“The Hibbert family is asking that everyone continues to hold him in their thoughts and prayers and respectfully ask for privacy during this time.” You can see the post below.

More news on Toots. pic.twitter.com/6w3MLrx9kU — Toots & The Maytals (@tootsmaytals) September 3, 2020

The family’s initial statement on Monday read: “While reports of Mr. Hibbert being in an intensive care unit at a private facility in the Corporate Area are true, the family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results on his COVID-19 test.

“His family has asked everyone to hold him in their prayers, and would like to thank the Minister of Culture Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance in getting Mr. Hibbert tested, as well as the countless medical professionals who are taking care of Mr. Hibbert around the clock during this time.”

This comes after Toots and The Maytals released their first album of original material in a decade, ‘Got To Be Tough’, last week.