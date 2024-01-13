‘Top Gun 3’ is in the works with script underway

Tom Cruise is set to star in a third Top Gun movie.

According to Puck News, Paramount has commissioned Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter Ehren Kruger to start work on a third instalment in the franchise.

The studio also plans for director Joseph Kosinski to return and for Cruise to reunite with his co-stars Glen Powell and Miles Teller as well as producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison.

Cruise is currently shooting the next Mission: Impossible movie for Paramount which is scheduled to be released on May 23, 2025.

Reviewing the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick, NME awarded the film three stars and described it as “an engaging if brainless return to the danger zone”.

It added: “Trickled between some breathtaking sequences of G-Force 9 air ballet, it makes for an entertaining blockbuster ride back into the danger zone, albeit one with the fuel pipe to its brain resolutely disengaged.”

Cruise, meanwhile recently personally stepped in to support his agent, after she was relieved of her duties following pro-Palestinian social media posts.

She had made a number of posts on Instagram, including one that read: “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.”

Cruise took “the rare step of going in person” to her office to show his support for her, and he made it known to CAA that he was backing her. It is reported that a group of other CAA assistants threatened to walk out over the agency’s treatment of Dakhil.

Elsewhere, Timothée Chalamet recently revealed the “inspiring” advice he received from Cruise.

“After I met Tom Cruise, right after finishing the first Dune, he sent me the most wonderfully inspiring email,” Chalamet said.

Chalamet added: “He basically said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training and fight training, and nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So it’s up to you. The email was really like a war cry.”