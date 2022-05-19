Towns return with new single and video ‘Season 5 (Break My Fall)’

Adelaide pop-punk duo Towns have shared their first new music of 2022, a single entitled ‘Season 5 (Break My Fall)’.

The song dropped today (May 19) and marks the band’s first release on Wollongong label Farmer & The Owl. The band announced their signing earlier this week, ahead of the single’s release. ‘Season 5’ follows on from the band’s two singles released in 2021, ‘Swimming’ and ’98’. It premiered on triple j’s Good Nights program last night prior to its official release.

To coincide with the single’s release, the band have shared an accompanying music video, which they co-directed themselves alongside filmmaker Luke Fran. The video sees the duo in what appears to be their childhood bedrooms – complete with a bean bag, a miniature wrestling ring, a Buzz Lightyear doll and posters of Tony Hawk and Michael Jordan on the wall.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

Towns will continue their ‘Just Keep Swinging’ tour this coming Friday, with a headlining show at La La La’s in Wollongong. Headlining dates in Sydney, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Adelaide will follow across the rest of the month and into early June.

Outside of Towns, drummer Daniel Steinert has also been playing in the live band for Adelaide pop singer George Alice. The 2019 Unearthed High winner is currently on tour in support of her ‘Growing Pains’ EP, and will play at Mary’s Underground in Sydney this evening.