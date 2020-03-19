Triple J’s ‘Like A Version’ is on hiatus amid coronavirus concerns

Triple j’s popular Friday morning cover segment ‘Like A Version’ has announced a hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Today (March 20) indie-electronic band The Naked And Famous covered ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd, which you can watch below. Originally set to appear on the popular televised radio show was The Kite Sting Triangle but they were forced to cancel their session in order to abide by the new guidelines the ABC, who house Triple J, are following to limit the spread of the virus.

The triple j website said, “After today’s performance from The Naked And Famous, there won’t be a new Like A Version for the foreseeable future.”

For the first time in 16 years, #LikeAVersion is taking an unexpected break https://t.co/4SMVAS3MV1 pic.twitter.com/VJw81E6rYO — triple j (@triplej) March 19, 2020

In place of live sessions, each Friday triple j will instead dip into their archives to play covers performed over the last ten years.

Triple j’s website explained, “Each week, [hosts] Sally & Erica will randomly pick a year from the decade that was and present a pair of LAVs from that year. Then it’s up to you, the listeners, to vote which pair gets played out.

“Having no new Like A Versions blows, but we think this will be a lotta fun.”

In recent weeks, ‘Like A Version’ has played host to the creative renditions of G Flip, Bugs, Kota Banks and Stella Donelly.