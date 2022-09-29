50 Cent shares trailer for ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ series

Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent has released a trailer for his upcoming TV series Hip Hop Homicides – check it out below.

The rapper shared the documentary series preview on Wednesday (September 28), which “examines the staggering number of murders in the hip hop community”.

50 Cent is an executive producer on the series through his G-Unit Film & Television company, alongside Mona Scott-Young through her company Monami Productions.

The series is hosted by Van Lathan who introduces the trailer, saying: “As of 2022, there’s been a staggering number of rappers who have been murdered. More than half of those cases are unsolved. We’re here to bring these cases into the light.”

Check out the official Hip Hop Homicides trailer! #HipHopHomicides Premieres November 3rd at 9/8c on WE tv and streaming the following Monday on ALLBLK #HipHopHomicides@WEtv / @WatchALLBLK pic.twitter.com/2eNxCId7dh — 50cent (@50cent) September 28, 2022

Late rappers XXXTentacion, King Von and Pop Smoke, who is the focus of the first episode, all feature in the clip.

The series is set to premiere on November 3 on WE Tv and will be available on streaming platform ALLBLK from Monday November 7.

50 Cent has produced numerous shows and films over the years, most notably crime drama series Power. The show’s sixth and final season was released in August 2019. Earlier this year, a third spin-off series from Power, titled Power Book IV: Force, was released.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent confirmed he’d parted ways with network Starz (via Deadline). In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “09-17-22 official day of really owning my content and deciding where and how I do it moving forward.”