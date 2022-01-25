Ahn Hyo-seop proposes to Kim Se-jeong in new ‘A Business Proposal’ teaser

South Korean TV network SBS has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, A Business Proposal.

In the teaser, Kang Tae-moo (portrayed by Dr. Romantic 2’s Ahn Hyo-seop) expresses his desire to marry Jin Young-seo, a woman he met on a blind date. “I quite liked her,” Kang declares, as translated by Soompi. “Is there any reason to refuse? Let’s get married.”

The woman is later revealed to actually be Shin Ha-ri (played by former Gugudan member Kim Se-jeong), an office worker who went on the date instead of the real Jin. Shin is shown to be less than enthusiastic about the proposal, rejecting Kang’s offer with “I just hate everything about it!”

Based on the web novel ‘The Office Blind Date’ by Hae Hwa, A Business Proposal is an office rom-com TV series that follows an ordinary office worker who finds herself on a blind date with the CEO of the company she works for.

The drama also stars Queen: Love and War’s Kim Min-kyu, Strong Girl Bong-soon’s Seol In-ah and VICTON member Byungchan. A Business Proposal is set to air on SBS on February 21 at 10 pm KST, as well as Netflix in selected regions.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released the first official teaser for its upcoming legal K-drama series, Juvenile Justice. The minute-long teaser follows judge Sim Eun-Seok (played by Hyena’s Kim Hye-soo) as she presides over a juvenile court, where the cases she handles get progressively more violent.