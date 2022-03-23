‘A Business Proposal’ tops Netflix’s list of most-watched non-English shows

Romantic-comedy K-drama A Business Proposal has topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of the most-watched non-English shows.

According to data from the streaming service, A Business Proposal logged 23.4million hours viewed for the week of March 14 to 20, a noted increase from the 15.9million hours from the week prior. In addition, the show is also the seventh most-watched series for the week across all categories.

This week’s list of the most-watched non-English shows also features five other K-drama series, including Zombie apocalypse series All Of Us Are Dead, which is currently the third most popular non-English Netflix original ever. The show is also the fifth most-viewed for the week, logging 13.8million hours viewed for the same week.

Other K-dramas on the list include Twenty Five Twenty One (with 21million hours viewed), Juvenile Justice (with 17.2million hours viewed), Forecasting Love and Weather (with 13million hours viewed) and Thirty-Nine (with 9.1million hours viewed).

In other news, Lee Min-ho recently opened up about how learning more about Korean history for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Pachinko had affected him, in a recent interview with The Korea Times.

“Back then, there were no choices and no room to dream of a better future,” he said. “I tried to look at the images from that time and what devastated me was that there were no pictures of Koreans smiling. It hurt to see that there were no hopes and dreams but only those who are pushing along with their lives.”