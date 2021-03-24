A new ‘Hawkeye’ spin-off series from Marvel could be in the works

It looks as though Disney are working on a new Hawkeye television spin-off as part of their continued expansion of the Marvel universe.

Variety have this week (March 22) reported that the new series is in early development with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen reportedly writing and executive producing the series which will focus on superhero Echo.

Echo, also known as Maya Lopez, can mimic another person’s movements or fighting moves perfectly. In the comics, the character has been seen alongside The Avengers, Daredevil and Moon Knight.

An ‘ECHO’ series is in early development for #DisneyPlus and Marvel Studios. The deaf Native-American character will first appear in ‘HAWKEYE’, played by Alaqua Cox. Etan and Emily Cohen are attached to write and produce. (Source: https://t.co/N28pf8gCGh) pic.twitter.com/Z3sQEiLXqc — Disney+ Updates (@moredisneyplus) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

The character will also be Marvel’s first Native American, deaf hero with the character expected to lead the Disney+ standalone series.

According to Digital Spy, the new television series will see Jeremy Renner reprise his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye with Alaqua Cox already thought to be signed on to play the role of Echo.

The Hawkeye television show, which has yet to be given a release date, is expected later this year.

In that, Jeremy Renner will return as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld will appear as his protege, Kate Bishop.

Advertisement

Speaking at the San Diego Comic Con last year, Renner said: “What I get to do in the show ultimately is shepherd an amazing character, ultimately a better version of me.

“…The sentiment of that is the fibre of what Hawkeye is, at least what I think Hawkeye is — a superhero without superpowers and I get to teach someone else to be a superhero without super powers.”