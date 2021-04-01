Jenny Han’s To All The Boys series is set to spawn a new spin-off TV series at Netflix, it’s being reported.

A third film in Han’s series, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, was released on the streaming service worldwide back in February.

Now, as Deadline reports, the franchise is set to expand, with a new series in the works. The report says that the show would comprise half-hour episodes, which are currently reportedly in early development.

It goes on to detail that the show will “follow Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, on her quest to find true love”. Anna Cathcart, who played Kitty in the three movies, will reprise her role as the character.

Elsewhere, To All The Boys author Jenny Han’s novel The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to be turned into a series-length adaptation at Amazon Prime Video.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the making, and I’m so excited to tell Belly’s story in 2021,” Han said in a statement to Variety. “For the longtime book fans, I think it will have been worth the wait. For those newly discovering the Summer series, I hope you fall in love with these characters and this place that is so dear to my heart.”

Reviewing To All The Boys: Always and Forever upon its release this February, NME wrote: “Ultimately, it’s low stakes stuff. You don’t have to worry about any major peril, it’s full of comforting visuals and the soundtrack is stuffed with fluffy pop songs (Toploader, Spice Girls, BLACKPINK).

“You can largely predict what will happen, but that’s okay. To All The Boys: Always and Forever is sweet, sleek and has plenty of charm. Sometimes, that’s all you need.”