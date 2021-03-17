A number of rare Star Wars spin-offs are coming to Disney+.

The collection, which drops from April 2, will include a number of Ewok movies including 1984’s Caravan Of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, its sequel Ewoks: The Battle Of Endor, the two-season animated series Star Wars: Ewoks from 1985 and Genndy Tartakovsky’s animated Star Wars: Clone Wars which ran from 2003-2005.

The latter pre-dates the long running CGI series later launched by George Lucas in 2008.

The animated short The Story Of The Faithful Wookiee, which aired as part of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and until now has only ever been available as an extra on the original Star Wars Blu-ray trilogy, will also be made available and features the first ever appearance of Boba Fett.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Game Of Thrones actor Indira Varma has joined the cast of the upcoming Star Wars series Obi Wan Kenobi.

The Disney+ series will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the Jedi master and reunite with Hayden Christiansen, who will take on the role of Darth Vader after starring as Anakin Skywalker alongside McGregor in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The spin-off series is set to arrive in 2022.

Varma, best known for her role as Ellaria Sand in Game Of Thrones, has been confirmed as a new addition to the cast – though details surrounding her character are currently unknown.

Earlier this month, McGregor gave an update about the forthcoming new series, revealing that production begins this spring in LA.