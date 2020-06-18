Sir David Attenborough is putting the finishing touches to his new nature show at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The previously announced A Perfect Planet is set to come to BBC One this autumn with no delays, according to the BBC’s natural history commissioning editor Jack Bootle.

Speaking to The Mirror about the show, Bootle said there are no planned delays for the show as of now, and that Attenborough is finishing off his parts from his London home while self-isolating.

“I am confident that it will hit the screens,” Bootle said. “There are small amounts of filming that remains to be done with Sir David, and of course, he also needs to record the voiceover. And there are some challenges involved with doing that during a time of lockdown.”

Bootle added: “Assuming no disasters happen, that series will air as planned in the autumn, which we’re all very excited about.”

Announcing A Perfect Planet back in February, Attenborough said of the show: “Oceans, sunlight, weather and volcanoes – together these powerful yet fragile forces allow life to flourish in astonishing diversity.

“They make Earth truly unique – a perfect planet. Our planet is one in a billion, a world teeming with life. But now, a new dominant force is changing the face of Earth: humans.”

Earlier this week, the BBC released a new series of BBC Bitesize online geography lessons taught by David Attenborough.

The lessons are for children between 5-11 years old, and Attenborough said: “I hope children will learn something new about animals, oceans and dinosaurs, and feel inspired by my BBC Bitesize lessons.”