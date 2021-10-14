A real-life ‘Squid Game’ is set to take place this month in South Korea

A South Korean hotel is set to host a real-life version of the popular Netflix TV series Squid Game later this month.

According to a report by The Korea Times, the St. John’s Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province will be hosting a real-life version of Squid Game on October 24. The event has reportedly already been fully booked, just two days after its announcement, according to a staff member of the hotel.

The event will be open to players of all ages and will not be limited to just guests of the hotel, with the winner set to walk away with a prize of ₩5million (Roughly £3,000). In addition, participants are also set to receive a business card with a mysterious phone number, mirroring the events of the game.

Participants will also get to play four of the childhood Korean games that appeared in the hit TV series: ‘Red Light, Green Light’, ‘Tug-O-War’, ‘Ddakji’ (or the paper tile flipping game) and the ‘Dalgona Challenge’.

However, since the event was announced, local officials of Gangneung have reportedly issued an order for St. John’s Hotel to not hold the event, citing potential violations of social distancing regulations.

The hotel’s staff are reportedly discussing potentially cancelling the fully booked event, or a possible change of formats to adhere with social distancing regulations, per The Korea Times.

In other Squid Game news, the show has officially become Netflix’s “biggest series launch ever” as of October 13, after officially reaching “111million fans”. Since its September 17 debut, Squid Game has topped the popular Netflix TV show charts in 94 countries, including the UK, US, and France, according to Netflix.