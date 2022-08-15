A spin-off to television series ‘Power’ has reportedly been cancelled

A previously announced spin-off to television series Power is no longer happening, according to reports.

As noted in TVLine, the spin-off, Influence, will no longer be going ahead.

It was due to focus on the character of Rashid Tate (played by Larenz Tate) and would have been the fourth Power spin-off following on from Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force.

NME has reached out to television network Starz for comment.

Recently, Kathryn Busby – President of Original Programming at Starz – was asked about a potential fifth spin-off of the show, set in London.

On that, Busby said: “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spin off and to spin off successfully which we have done.

“Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it” (via Variety).

The spin-off shows have attracted big stars in recent years, like Mary J. Blige, who appeared in Power Book II: Ghost.

That followed the ending of the original show – which was executive produced by 50 Cent. The news of Blige’s involvement in the spin-off was first revealed at a Starz TCA panel.

Speaking of the news at the event, 50 Cent’s fellow executive producer Courtney Kemp said: “Today we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power. Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters.”

Mary J. Blige added: “This is probably going to be the most exciting thing that will happen to me this year.

“I’ve known so many Tashas, I’ve known so many Ghosts. I’ve dated so many Ghosts,” she continued, name checking Power characters. “I’m a huge fan for life, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”