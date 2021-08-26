A 3D printer has been used to replicate the famous purple lounge TV from The Simpsons.

The front room feature, which is immortalised in the show’s title credit sequence, has been recreated in miniature form, and was shared on Reddit by its creator Brandon Withrow.

Not only does the replica pay particular attention to detail, right down to the set’s wonky antenna, it is also a fully functioning TV that can play episodes of the show itself.

“I designed and printed a working Simpsons TV. Plays the first 11 seasons at random without internet. Knobs work too!” wrote Withrow on the post.

The TV runs on power from a connecting USB power source. Episodes play continuously and at random, and if the set is turned off and back on, it will remember where you got up to in an episode. The second dial on the set even controls the volume.

An Original Simpsons Tv That plays episodes from the first 11 seasons at random with no Internet 😱 pic.twitter.com/xxYeSo4rff — NamE 🥴 (@Idontknowyoucuh) August 23, 2021

The response to the replica has been so great, that Withrow is now composing a detailed guide for those hoping to make a set of their own.

Elsewhere, Simpsons fans have united to celebrate the birthday of the show’s elderly character Hans Moleman.

The character first appeared in the episode ‘Principal Charming’ and was first called Ralph Melish. He was introduced as ‘Kindly Old Gent’ in an initial script where he struggled with an eye chart at the DMV.

A fan shared Moleman’s ID card on Twitter, which notes his birthday as August 2, 1921. “Hans Moleman was 66 years old when The Simpsons first aired in 1987, which is a year younger than what [creator] Matt Groening is today,” they wrote.

The revelation resulted in fans sharing their love for the character on the platform.

The 33rd season of The Simpsons will air on September 26, 2022 in the US.