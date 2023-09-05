Aaron Paul says he earns nothing from ‘Breaking Bad’ being on Netflix

Aaron Paul has revealed he earns no residual pay from Breaking Bad’s success on Netflix.

The actor joined his fellow Breaking Bad co-stars on the picket line last week (August 29) in support of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, where he spoke about the show’s popularity on the platform.

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that’s insane to me,” Paul said (via Euronews). “I think a lot of these streamers know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage and now it’s time to pony up.”

Speaking outside Sony Pictures Studios, Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in the series, said: “We’re not making [the studios and streamers] the enemy. They are not villains. These are people that we all will be working with once again at some point.

“We just want them to see reality and fairness and come back to the table and talk to us.”

Members of SAG-AFTRA are striking alongside the WGA after negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), who represent major studios like Netflix, Disney, Sony and others.

Both unions are seeking better pay, streaming residuals and safeguards against the use of AI technology.

Breaking Bad came to an end in 2013 after five seasons. The show spawned a number of spin-offs, including the film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story and Better Call Saul, which came to an end after six seasons last year.

Last month, a number of actors from Better Call Saul made an appearance on the picket line, including Bob Odenkirk and Patrick Fabian.