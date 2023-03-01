When is ‘Abbott Elementary’ season three coming out?

Abbott Elementary has been confirmed to return for a third season.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy set within a poorly funded elementary school in Philadelphia. The show follows the tribulations faced by the various teachers, including Janine Teagues (Brunson), substitute Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) and history teacher Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti).

The show’s first season received critical acclaim and won three Emmys, including Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The 22-episode second season premiered in September last year in the US on ABC.

Is there a release date for Abbott Elementary season three?

Not yet. The show was renewed for a third season in January 2023, midway through the second season in the US. The season two finale is scheduled to air in April on ABC.

While a release date hasn’t been confirmed, the gap between the first two seasons suggest the third might come around soon. The first season debuted in December 2021, while the second landed in September 2022, so it’s possible the third could debut at the end of 2023 at the earliest.

Has any other information been released about season three?

Aside from the expected cast returns of Brunson, Williams, Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis, no details have been released about the third season. It’s likely we’ll hear more after the season two finale airs in April.

Speaking about the renewal, Channing Dunghey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, said: “This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of [executive producers] Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary.

“Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes – public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favourite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series.”