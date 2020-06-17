Actor Ernie Dingo involved in alleged racial altercation in Perth

Acclaimed Indigenous actor Ernie Dingo has been involved in an incident at Perth’s central train station today (June 17) after claims he was called a “f—ing Abo”.

Dingo was reportedly waiting for a train when a man walked past him and made a racial slur.

According to Ngaarda Media (as reported by WA Today) who published the actor’s account on his behalf, Dingo apprehended the man and confronted him, telling him to “say it again”.

“He slips and falls trying to get away, his foot falls between the platform and the train, I drag his arse away from the edge, as he is laying there I ask again, ‘say it again, give me an excuse to whack you’, he doesn’t,” Dingo said.

The post said Dingo was told by two bystanders that the man may have had an intellectual disability. “I’m 63. I don’t take that shit from anyone,” he continued.

“I might make the news tonight. If it does, you heard it from me first and I wouldn’t have minded if I caught the next train rather than not do anything about it and be angry on the train.”

Perth transport authorities said there are currently no plans to release surveillance footage of the incident.

In 2010, Dingo was investigated by police following reports he “slapped and verbally abused” an 11-year-old boy in Carnarvon. Dingo denied allegations and filed a plea of not guilty before the charges against him were dropped.

Dingo, a Yamatji man, is best known for his work in Australian films The Fringe Dwellers, Crocodile Dundee II and Blackfellas, as well as his television appearance on Mystery Road and as host of The Great Outdoors.