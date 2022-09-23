‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Park Eun-bin to embark on her first fan meeting tour

South Korean actress Park Eun-bin is set to embark on a tour of Asia for the first time later this year.

Namoo Actors, the actress’ management agency, announced on Instagram that the actress will be embarking on the ‘Eun-bin Note: Binkan’ tour of Asia next month. The tour will kick off with a stop in Manila on October 23, before continuing onto Bangkok, Singapore and Tokyo in November.

Park’s forthcoming show in Manila is set to take place at the SM Skydome at SM North Edsa, Quezon City. Details on her Bangkok, Singapore and Tokyo shows have yet to be released at the time of writing.

“Park will have her first Asian fan meeting tour for overseas fans who have sent her support and love,” Namoo Actors said of the tour in a press release, per The Korea Times. “We are preparing a lot as it will be her first meeting with overseas fans.”

Prior to this, Park held her first fan meeting in South Korea earlier this month. According to The Korea Times, tickets for the event sold out immediately after sales opened. The event was also live-streamed for fans who were unable to secure tickets for the in-person event.

Park rose to prominence following her lead role in ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The series, which follows the story of a talented lawyer on the autism spectrum, was Netflix’s most viewed non-English show for several weeks.

Last month, the CEO of South Korean media company ASTORY, one of the production companies behind the show, announced their plans to produce a second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The legal drama will also be adapted into a webtoon and a stage drama.