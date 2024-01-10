Adan Canto, ‘X-Men’ and ‘Narcos’ actor, dies at 42

Adan Canto, the actor known for starring in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Designated Survivor, has died aged 42.

He passed away on Monday (January 8) after receiving a diagnosis of appendiceal cancer.

Born in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico in 1981, Canto spent his childhood on either side of the US/Mexico border, before leaving home for San Antonio, Texas at the age of 16 to pursue a career in music.

He received his first break in acting when he landed the lead role in a stage adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar’s All About My Mother.

Canto played the Brazilian mutant Sunspot in Bryan Singer’s 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past, a character with solar-powered strength and the ability to project solar energy.

Speaking at the time about having to do some deep research after accepting the role, Canto said: “It wasn’t entirely a new world because I had followed the previous movies, but I did jump into the comic books world a bit to understand: Who is this guy? What’s his life like?”

His highest profile role may have come in the form of the gangster Arman Morales in the Fox series The Cleaning Lady. In the show, Morales takes a cleaner into his criminal organisation in exchange for protection for her five-year-old son. The show is currently shooting its third season.

He also appeared in a 2015 episode of Netflix’s Narcos and played the Vice President to Kiefer Sutherland’s President in all three seasons of the Fox show Designated Survivor.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto,” said Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment in a joint statement.

“A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago. Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and his two children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine.