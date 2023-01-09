Adult cartoon ‘Inside Job’ cancelled by Netflix after one season

Fan-favourite adult animated series Inside Job has been cancelled by Netflix.

The show, created by Shion Takeuchi, ran for just one season and was initially renewed for a second set of episodes.

“I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job,” Takeuchi said on Twitter announcing the news.

“Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all.”

“To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride,” Takeuchi’s statement continued. “Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.”

Inside Job starred Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater and Clark Duke in the lead roles, alongside Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell and Brett Gelman.

Meanwhile, Netflix UK have reversed a decision to remove one of its most-watched titles at the last minute.

Back in December, it was confirmed that the US version of The Office was set to leave Netflix UK in January 2023.

However, according to WhatsOnNetflix, the streamer has struck a last-minute deal to keep the show on Netflix for an additional 2 years.