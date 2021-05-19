Adult Swim to develop ‘Rick and Morty’ shortform spin-off ‘The Vindicators’

Adult Swim has announced four different shortform series, including Rick and Morty spinoff The Vindicators.

The forthcoming shows will be based on Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken and Pretty Face Is Going to Hell.

“We see it as our mission to put something hilarious within a fingers’ swipe of anyone on the planet,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

“These shorts are a way to meet the next generation of Adult Swim fans where they are, while giving our creators another format to play in and innovate around.”

The Vindicators will follow Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as the titular superhero team, who first made their appearance in season three, episode four of Rick and Morty, ‘Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender’.

“We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds,” The Vindicators executive producers Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe said.

“We’re so excited to show how this team of superheroes is plenty dysfunctional whether Rick’s around to have half of them murdered or not.”

Other spinoffs on the horizon include Alabama Jackson, Aquadonk Side Pieces and Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell: The Animated Series.

No release date has been set yet for The Vindicators. The mini-series will have between eight and 10 episodes.