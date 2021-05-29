‘After Life’ producer Charlie Hanson removed from show following sexual misconduct allegations

After Life producer Charlie Hanson has been removed from the show and suspended by BAFTA following allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to The Times, Hanson – who also produced Ricky Gervais’ Extras, Life’s Too Short and Derek – has faced complaints from 11 women, whose accusations are dated between 2008 and 2015.

Netflix has since confirmed that Hanson has been removed from his role on After Life, which is currently filming its third and final season. BAFTA also suspended the producer over what it describes as “a number of very serious detailed allegations”.

“On Monday, we received an anonymous email containing historical allegations about a producer on one of our titles,” a statement from Netflix reads (via Press Association).

“Whilst the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately removed him from the production and referred the matter to the police.”

BAFTA said: “The behaviour that these accounts allege is abhorrent, in complete opposition to BAFTA values and has no place in our industry.”

Hanson, who recently criticised BAFTA over its response to allegations against Noel Clarke, has issued a statement to “strongly refute” the claims. He said that “the matter is now in the hands of my solicitors”.

“Based on the summaries that have been provided to me, I understand that many of these accusations are made anonymously and are demonstrably false,” he wrote. “I have not had one complaint in decades of work in the media industry.

“I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part, and strongly refute the allegations that have been levelled at me.”

He continued: “I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women during my working life and will do what is necessary to protect and/or restore my reputation.

“I will also cooperate with any formal inquiries.”

Sharing a statement, Ricky Gervais – who wrote, directs and stars in After Life – said he was “shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson”.

“The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly,” he added.