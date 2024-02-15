Watch Ahn Hyo-seop cover ‘Standing Next to You’ by BTS’ Jungkook

Korean-Canadian actor Ahn Hyo-seop recently covered ‘Standing Next to You’ by BTS‘ Jungkook during a solo concert.

Over the weekend, Ahn Hyo-seop held a show in Tokyo, Japan as part of his ‘The Present Show – here and now’ Asia tour. The trek had also featured shows in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines from 2023 to 2024.

During the show, he showcased his singing skills with a cover of ‘Standing Next to You’ by BTS’ Jungkook. The actor was notably once a K-pop idol trainee under JYP Entertainment, and had trained alongside several future members of GOT7.

“You know it’s deeper than the rain / It’s deeper than the pain / When it’s deep like DNA / Something they can’t take away, ayy / Take-take-take-take-take-take off,” Ahn Hyo-seop sang.

📍Ahn Hyoseop <here and now> The Present Show "Once More" in Tokyo 🎵 Standing Next To You – JungKook Cr. pau1inluvpic.twitter.com/sriMhy61md — Hyoseop ☆ 안효섭의 폴짝 ID (@Pauljjakid) February 12, 2024

Last year, Ahn Hyo-seop starred in the Netflix romance K-drama series, A Time Called You, alongside Jeon Yeo-been and Kang Hoon. In a three-star review, NME‘s Hidzir Junaini called the series a “well-made and engrossing series, with an abundance of bittersweet warmth underneath its messy timeline”.

A Time Called You was later named one of the best K-dramas of 2023 by NME, alongside hit shows such as part two of The Glory and Disney+’s critically acclaimed superhero series Moving.

In other news, Netflix has released a brand-new teaser for its upcoming Korean comedy series, Chicken Nugget. The show, starring Ryu Seung-ryong, is scheduled to premiere exclusively on the streaming service next month.