‘All Of Us Are Dead’ director says he created the show with a second season in mind

All Of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae-kyoo has expressed his hopes for a second season of Netflix’s new zombie K-drama hit.

In a new interview with The Korea Herald, Lee shared that he had “intentionally” made room in the series for a potential expansion into a second season. Minor spoilers ahead for All Of Us Are Dead.

“Many directions, settings and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new races of zombies,” said the director, referring to the small number of immune, sentient “half zombies” that emerged midway through the season.

“If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity‘s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies. I hope to present viewers with another season,” added Lee.

Elsewhere, Lee also spoke about the difficulties he had faced working on the drama, which was set in high school. “It has been more than 30 years since I graduated high school,” he explained.

“Some actions and expressions of today’s students were very difficult to comprehend with the mind of an adult. We carefully communicated with the actors, who were high school students themselves, to confirm these parts,” he added.

In other news, All Of Us Are Dead actors Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon have revealed that their kiss scene in the series had required 17 takes to film. “I kept saying, ‘Lomon, I’m really sorry. Can we try it just one more time? I’m really sorry.’ But Lomon was like, ‘Personally, I’m happy to keep going,’” the actress added.