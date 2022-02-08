‘All Of Us Are Dead’ director wants viewers to “reflect” on where they stand in society

All Of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae-kyoo has spoken about the idea about the social issues that are brought up in the hit Netflix K-drama series.

In an interview published by The Korea Times, Lee shared his thoughts on how the series’ running themes of bullying and school violence runs parallel to society at large, expressing his wishes for viewers to re-evaluate their roles in real life.

“On the surface, the story talks about school bullying but I don’t think society at large is much different [from school],” he explained. “At first, you might think how cruel those kids can be. But as you get through the episodes, you will see that some of the elements run parallel to this society.”

The series had also touched on issues such as class hierarchy and suicide. “I hoped that the series could offer viewers a chance to reflect on where they stand in that society,” added the director.

Lee previously revealed that he had “intentionally” made room in the series for a potential expansion into a second season. “Many directions, settings and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new races of zombies,” he said.

“If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity‘s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies. I hope to present viewers with another season,” added Lee.

In other news, All Of Us Are Dead actors Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon have revealed that their kiss scene in the series had required 17 takes to film. “I kept saying, ‘Lomon, I’m really sorry. Can we try it just one more time? I’m really sorry.’ But Lomon was like, ‘Personally, I’m happy to keep going,’” the actress added.