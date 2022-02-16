‘All Of Us Are Dead’ is the most-watched Netflix series globally for the third week running

Zombie apocalypse K-drama All Of Us Are Dead has logged its third week atop Netflix’s Global Top 10 weekly viewership charts.

Data from the streaming service shows that the zombie thriller K-drama series logged 113.2million hours viewed for the week of February 7 to 13. Notably, the show topped had the charts just three days after its premiere on January 28, logging 124.7million hours viewed for the week of January 24 to 30.

Other K-dramas on the list include romance series Our Beloved Summer, which is currently ranked ninth on the list, with 11.9million hours viewed. The series has been on Netflix’s Global Top 10 weekly viewership chart for eight consecutive weeks.

Rom-com Korean film Love and Leashes, which stars Girls’ Generation‘s Seohyun, meanwhile, bagged the fifth spot on the streaming platforms Global Top 10 in the Films (Non-English) category. According to Netflix, the film has logged 6.7million hours viewed since its premiere on February 11.

In other K-drama news, Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho is set to partner with South Korean gaming company Smilegate to create a new fictional universe.

According to a Korea Times report, Yeon has signed an intellectual property partnership agreement to create a new fictional universe with Smilegate, the co-developer of the video game CrossfireX. The new universe will spawn not only an original video game, but additional content like TV series, movies and webcomics, and is set to be finished by next year, at the earliest.

“[The partnership] will allow Smilegate to go from a famous gaming company and expand its content universe into various fields, including movies, dramas, webcomics and variety shows,” said the gaming company’s chief visionary officer Kwon Hyuk-bin.