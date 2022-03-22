Amanda Bynes thanks fans for support as her conservatorship is officially terminated

Amanda Bynes has spoken out after a judge officially terminated her conservatorship.

The actor, best known for roles in Nickelodeon series The Amanda Show and comedy films like She’s My Man, has been under a conservatorship since 2013. Her mother Lynn petitioned for a temporary conservatorship over her daughter after she allegedly set a driveway on fire, and was later granted a full conservatorship in 2014.

On Tuesday (March 22), Judge Roger L. Lund terminated the conservatorship. “The conservatorship is no longer needed or required, and therefore, the petition of termination is granted,” he said at the Superior Court of California. “She’s done everything the court has asked over a long period of time.”

Following the verdict, Bynes has released a statement (via People) thanking fans for their support. “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavours – including my fragrance line – and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

Bynes has been open about struggling with substance and mental health issues. She was ordered to attend a psychiatric facility by a judge in 2020.

Last month, after nine years, Bynes formally petitioned to end the conservatorship. Her lawyer David A. Esquibias said the actor believed “her condition [has] improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary”.

The day prior to the hearing (March 21), the judge tentatively ruled that the conservatorship is “no longer required,” setting expectations for the official result. The process moved relatively quickly because there were no objections to her petition, with her parents also in support.

Following the ruling, Bynes will now have personal control over her personal, medical and financial affairs.