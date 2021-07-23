Amazon set release date for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ TV series

Amazon Prime Video have announced plans to release their I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series in October.

The show, which was first announced in 2019, is based on the smash 1997 slasher film.

The series is set to feature a cast of unknowns other than Jumanji: The Next Level star Madison Iseman, and Brooke Bloom (She’s Lost Control), according to the streaming service at Comic-Con.

John Wick 3 scriptwriter Shay Hatten was originally down to write the series but has now moved to executive producer. Preacher writer Sara Goodman has since taken over.

Erik Feig and Neal H. Moritz who produced the 1997 film will serve as executive producers.

It’s also being produced by James Wan, who directed Saw and Aquaman.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was originally a novel by Lois Duncan published in 1973. It follows hook-wielding slasher The Fisherman, who pursues four troubled teenagers, a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

The original film starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. Directed by Venom filmmaker Jim Gillespie, it was adapted from Duncan’s book by Kevin Willliamson, who wrote the Scream franchise.

I Know What You Did Last Summer spawned two sequels. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer was a success in 1998, but I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer was released straight to DVD in 2006.

The series will follow the same premise as the film and novel.