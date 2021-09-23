Amazon releases trailer for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ TV series

Amazon Prime Video has released the full trailer for their I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series.

The show is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and 1997 slasher film, which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe.

Following a teaser earlier this month, Amazon has released a full trailer for the TV reboot which stars a cast of newcomers, including Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene and Cassie Beck.

The film follows a group of friends who are stalked by a brutal killer one year after covering up a car accident where they killed a man.

While the trailer doesn’t show much outside the opening premise, the trailer is nicely soundtracked by Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Brutal’.

Erik Feig and Neal H. Moritz who produced the 1997 film are executive producers on the TV series, with Aquaman and Saw director James Wan also on board as a producer.

The original film spawned two sequels, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in 1998 and 2006’s straight to DVD release I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is scheduled to be released 15 October on Amazon Prime Video.