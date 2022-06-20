AMC wants another ‘Breaking Bad’ spin-off after ‘Better Call Saul’

The boss of AMC has said the “door is always open” for another Breaking Bad spin-off following Better Call Saul.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, shared his hopes that another show from creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould will come to fruition to expand the Breaking Bad universe.

Speaking to Variety, McDermott said: “I can tell you that if I could do anything to encourage Vince and Peter to continue on in this universe, I would do it.

Advertisement

“I think you’d have to ask them, but the door is always open and I long for the day my phone rings and Vince, Peter or our friends at Sony call to say, ‘Hey, I think we have another show set in this universe.’”

Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season is set to conclude in August. The show is a prequel to Breaking Bad which follows lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk).

The spin-off has also featured other Breaking Bad characters, including Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). Walter White (Bryan Cranson) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) are set to appear in the final episodes.

Breaking Bad spanned five seasons from 2008 to 2013. In 2019, a sequel film was released, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which continued Pinkman’s story.

Better Call Saul’s final season will resume on July 11.