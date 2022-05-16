‘American Horror Stories’ is set to return this summer

American Horror Story spin-off series American Horror Stories‘ second season has landed a release date for this summer.

The FX on Hulu series made its debut last year, and follows the anthology format of the original show, though this time each episode tells a different story rather than a whole season.

The show has now been confirmed to return on Thursday, July 21 for its next batch of episodes, according to TheWrap.

American Horror Stories brings over a number of cast members from the original show, including Matt Bomer, Celia Finkelstein, Naomi Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton and Billie Lourd.

In NME‘s two-star review of the show’s first season, we wrote: “All the teenage characters speak in ‘90s Scream-style film literate discussions about the gimmicks of horror director William Castle et al, and there’s a cute nod to Tipper Gore’s ’80s censorship campaign.

“That said, it turns into a straightforward zombie escape film with a clunky script. At times, it feels like somebody has yelled ‘exposition!’ five times in the mirror as a character pops up to deathlessly regale the plot at you.”

As well as American Horror Stories, creator Ryan Murphy was previously confirmed to be creating two new anthology spin-offs in the franchise – American Sports Story and American Love Story.

The former’s first season will focus on the life and death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, while the latter’s debut season will tell the story of John F. Kennedy Jr’s relationship with Carolyn Bessette.

Meanwhile, all seasons of main show American Horror Story arrived on Disney+ last month. While the last two seasons 1984 and Double Feature were already available for viewers, the remainder were added on April 27.

The most recent season of the show, Double Feature, featured a praised appearance by Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, who took on the role of Mickey, a drug addict and gay prostitute.