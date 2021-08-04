‘American Horror Stories’ sets release date on Disney+

American Horror Stories has set a release date for next month on Disney+.

The forthcoming anthology series, a spin-off from Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, will premiere on the streaming platform on September 8.

The new series, made up of seven episodes, will feature a different horror story in each episode set in the first season’s Murder House.

AHS recurring cast members Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Naomi Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch are all confirmed for the new series. Plus, season one monster Rubber Man makes a return to the AHS world.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto are the show’s executive producers.

American Horror Stories will stream in the US on FX on Hulu from July 15. It will then premiere on Star on Disney+ on September 8. Series 10 of American Horror Story, Double Feature, will subsequently air in October.

Earlier this year, the show shared a first look at Macaulay Culkin’s character in Double Feature. Details of Culkin’s “insane part” in the anthology horror series were revealed last year by AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy, who explained he’d been attracted to “the older, more recent stuff that [the actor] did”. See the post below.

“You know, it came about just because it’s how I always do things where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin’s work,” Murphy said. “I loved everything that he’s done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn’t worked in a while.

“So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said ok. [When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”