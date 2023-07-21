Kim Kardashian debuts in creepy ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ trailer

A teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate has been released – check it out below.

Halley Feiffer serves as showrunner on the upcoming twelfth season, which is the first not led by series co-creator Ryan Murphy. It’s based on an as-of-yet unreleased book Delicate Condition by author Danielle Valentine, which follows a woman who is convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to stop her becoming pregnant.

The maternal theme is made clear in the first trailer, which is soundtracked by a creepy version of the ‘Rock-a-bye Baby’ nursery rhyme. It also shows veteran cast member Emma Roberts, alongside series newcomers Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian.

Speaking about Kardashian’s casting back in April, Murphy said: “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.

“Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Aside from starring in reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian has a few prior acting credits including 2008’s Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor and 2021’s PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Other cast members confirmed for American Horror Story: Delicate include Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Julie White and Debra Monk.

A release date hasn’t been announced. According to reports, production on the upcoming season was shut down earlier this month due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

American Horror Story is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.