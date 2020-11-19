American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy has shared the chilling audition tape that landed a Cirque Du Soleil performer his role in the new spin-off.

The new spin-off, set to air on FX, will feature 16 standalone episodes.

After sharing further details on the show earlier this week, Murphy has now given fans a look at the brilliant and terrifying way audition that secured the role of Spencer Novich, a Cirque Du Soleil performer, in the show.

Advertisement

“Congrats to Spencer Novich who is joining the cast of this season’s American Horror Story,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is the audition that got him the job.” Murphy also asked fans to guess the title of the show. See the audition below.

Murphy has said that the previously announced spin-off, an anthology of individual episodes, will comprise of 16 standalone episodes and will feature “AHS stars you know and love” from the show’s history.

Back in October, American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson said season 10 of the show could focus on aliens.

Responding to a fan theory that Ryan Murphy’s anthology series will take a look at extraterrestrial beings in the next season, Paulson has said: “It’s possible”.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Paulson said: “I plead the Fifth… everyone’s gonna think that’s me confirming it! I just think it’s possible, how about that?” she added. “I think that is… possible. I’m gonna get in so much trouble!”

Advertisement

Read NME‘s new feature on why self-contained episodes for American Horror Story is Ryan Murphy’s best idea in ages here.